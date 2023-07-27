Raymond James Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $44.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NOG opened at $38.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

