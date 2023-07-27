Raymond James Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $13.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

