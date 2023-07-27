Raymond James Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $13.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWL opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.
Newell Brands Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
