Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,026 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $236.05. 2,418,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,841. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.