Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Live Oak Investment Partners lifted its stake in 3M by 10.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,475,000 after purchasing an additional 298,486 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 27.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

MMM stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,945. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

