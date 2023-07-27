Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after acquiring an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.66. 2,198,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.62.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

