RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,172. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. TheStreet lowered RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

