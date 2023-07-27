Reach plc (LON:RCH) to Issue GBX 2.88 Dividend

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Reach Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCH stock opened at GBX 83.93 ($1.08) on Thursday. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 64.40 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.57). The stock has a market cap of £266.48 million, a P/E ratio of 479.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.04.

Get Reach alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

About Reach

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.