Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,340 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,640 ($97.96) to GBX 7,340 ($94.11) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($100.01) to GBX 8,400 ($107.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.60) to GBX 7,500 ($96.17) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.42) to GBX 6,250 ($80.14) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,115.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 227,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

