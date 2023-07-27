Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1817 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($107.71) to GBX 7,700 ($98.73) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,350 ($81.42) to GBX 6,250 ($80.14) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,640 ($97.96) to GBX 7,340 ($94.11) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($93.60) to GBX 7,500 ($96.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,115.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Dividend History for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

