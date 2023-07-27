REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 8,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $792.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

