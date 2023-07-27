Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NYSE RM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,277. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.81 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,057,198.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,057,198.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regional Management by 849.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Regional Management by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

