Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

NYSE:RGA opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

