Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 27th (ARTNA, AWI, BMI, BMO, BZUN, CAL, CMPR, CSTM, CVBF, FRBA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 27th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

