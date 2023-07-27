Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Research Solutions worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,646,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

