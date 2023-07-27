Reviewing Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and Lancashire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00

Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.96%. Lancashire has a consensus target price of $693.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,512.84%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 109.98% 46.53% 5.91% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Lancashire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $505.00 million 1.29 $521.00 million $10.65 1.35 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.83

Ambac Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Lancashire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

