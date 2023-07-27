RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of RH worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $76,771,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $46,157,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $35,953,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.87.

Shares of RH traded down $8.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $381.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $394.30.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.