RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 965,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Datadog Stock Down 1.1 %

DDOG traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

