Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000. Fortinet comprises 1.9% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 3,956,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,157. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

