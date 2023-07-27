Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48-1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

RHI traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $73.12. 2,144,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,979. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

