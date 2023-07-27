Robert W. Baird Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $205.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.
TEAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %
TEAM opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $40,180.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,613 shares of company stock worth $56,281,148. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
