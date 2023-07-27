Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $555.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $525.13.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $493.85 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.73 and a 200-day moving average of $446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $695,366. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.