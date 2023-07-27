Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.31

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 188055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Rover Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

