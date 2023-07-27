Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $110.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

