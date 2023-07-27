Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $19.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after buying an additional 543,895 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

