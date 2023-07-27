Royal Bank of Canada Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $87.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

