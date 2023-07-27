Royal Bank of Canada Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.22.

META traded up $20.49 on Thursday, reaching $319.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,741,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830,494. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $325.35. The company has a market cap of $817.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,201. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

