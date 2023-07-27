Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. 264,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

