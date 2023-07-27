RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTC Group Trading Up 3.8 %

RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.53). 28,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.01. RTC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.53).

Get RTC Group alerts:

About RTC Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.