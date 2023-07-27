RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RTC Group Trading Up 3.8 %
RTC Group stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 41 ($0.53). 28,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.01. RTC Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.53).
About RTC Group
