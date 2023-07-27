RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,625. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

