RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.90. 4,546,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 68.0% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

