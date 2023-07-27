RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues Earnings Results

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
RTX stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.90. 4,546,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. RTX has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.
Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
