Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 616,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 484,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $787.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $162.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

