Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,751. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

