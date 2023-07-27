Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

SASR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 248,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

