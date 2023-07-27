Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,046 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

TSM opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $515.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

