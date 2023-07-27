Savant Capital LLC Sells 543 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $333.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

