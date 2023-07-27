Savant Capital LLC Sells 593 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.