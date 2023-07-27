Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.