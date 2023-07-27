Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

