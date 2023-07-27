Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Issue $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 131.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 264.2%.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,708. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

