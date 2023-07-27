Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Selectis Health Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

