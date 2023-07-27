Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Bank of America

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

SIGI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 264,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $104.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

