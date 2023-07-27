Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.35. 264,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $104.66.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

