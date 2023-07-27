Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $138.20

Shares of Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138.20 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 903492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.74).

Seplat Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.99. The company has a market cap of £811.94 million, a P/E ratio of 964.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

