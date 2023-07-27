ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $17.48 on Thursday, reaching $559.79. 3,073,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

