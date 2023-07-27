ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Moffett Nathanson

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $549.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.06.

NYSE:NOW opened at $577.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a PE ratio of 294.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.72 and a 200-day moving average of $482.08. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

