Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506,600 shares during the quarter. Sharecare accounts for 2.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Sharecare worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sharecare from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 3,026,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $443.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 25.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

