Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $325.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

