Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,519. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

