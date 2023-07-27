Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 313,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $259.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,427.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $54,609 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.