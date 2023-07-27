Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

JTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.03) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.28) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JTC from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.87) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

JTC stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 738.50 ($9.47). The company had a trading volume of 491,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,558. JTC has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 860 ($11.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 723.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 728.70. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,083.33 and a beta of 0.53.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

