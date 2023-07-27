Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Increases By 3,500.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TURN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 11,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital
In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,799 shares of company stock worth $322,526. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
