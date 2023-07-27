Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Increases By 3,500.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

180 Degree Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TURN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 11,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. 180 Degree Capital has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at 180 Degree Capital

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $174,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,668.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,799 shares of company stock worth $322,526. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

